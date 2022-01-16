Brabus G-Class Squared Rides on Forgiato 24s, It's Matte Black Almost Everywhere

Over at home on the Old Continent, it’s called Mercedes-Benz G 500 4×4². In America, it also responds to the G 550 4×4² call. But for our customization purposes, let us just go with a Brabus G-Squared moniker.
After all, it was officially selected by Sacramento, California-based vehicle specialist Diamond Autosport as a way of social media-signaling a Euro-American build. One that has the best of Mercedes' off-road world. And as far as Mercedes-Benz G-Class fans are concerned, probably there’s nothing better than seeing the dual shock absorbers of a 4×4².
That would usually mean that we are near an example of the rare breed. Alas, now that social media has brought everything within our grasp, we could be thousands of miles away from this custom project. And still fall in love with its tough off-road looks.
While there are very few details about the beastly off-roader, we can all rest assured that it’s no stock affair. As such, this Brabus ride must come with a bit more than what Mercedes envisioned from the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 (416 horsepower). No mention about the exact quota, though, so we are not going to hazard a guess.
Instead, let’s focus on the design a little. After all, that’s where the custom goodies reside. First of all, although they certainly do not look humongous on this extreme off-roader, the G-Squared Brabus rides on a matching black set of 24-inch Forgiato wheels. Which is only natural for this vehicle specialist.
But wait because there is even more murdered-out attire in the form of a pristine Matte Black wrap. It is almost everywhere, save for the glossy fender flares and a few other bits and pieces. Chief among them would be the chromed, hollowed skid plates, of course. Unfortunately, there is no peek inside the cabin. Too bad, we eagerly awaited to check up on the cockpit goodies as well.
