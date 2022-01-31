autoevolution
Unfinished C8 Corvette Bodies Heading to Dismantling in Ohio Are Painful to Watch

31 Jan 2022, 17:19 UTC ·
Some of the Corvettes that got destroyed at the Bowling Green Assembly plant last December were recently spotted in Ohio on the back of a trailer. Most probably, these were the condemned cars on the production line that are heading to a dismantling facility.
If you recall, more than 120 cars were on the production line at the time. The roof was destroyed by a fire that erupted during the tornado, allowing the water to get inside and onto the cars. Although they seemed perfectly fine afterward, Chevrolet wouldn’t take any risk and decided to scrap all the cars.

This was a sad event, especially as many customers have to endure incredibly long waiting times that stretch up to four years. Higher than expected demand for the C8 Corvette compounded with the production glitches, making the C8 Corvette a rare sighting. Now the plant which assembles the Corvette needs to catch up with the demand and also to start from scratch with the orders that got scrapped after the tornado.

Even sadder was to see those Corvettes lined up in a dirt lot waiting for the crusher immediately after the disaster. It seems their time has come now, as some of them were spotted in Ohio on a trailer heading north. According to GM Authority, the cars were most probably on their way to being crushed. 

The pictures were shared on Facebook by a Chevy fan and show a truck hauling what appears to be incomplete Chevrolet Corvette C8 bodies. The pictures were taken on a highway somewhere in Ohio, and the truck was heading towards Cleveland. It’s very likely the bodies on the trailer were the ones that got destroyed in the aftermath of the tornado that hit the Bowling Green Assembly plant on December 11. The question is, why so far away from the Bowling Green plant.
