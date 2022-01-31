Low-Mile 1988 Yamaha V-Max 1200 Can Up Your Cruiser Game and Look Good Doing It

When it comes to aesthetics, the V-Max has to be one of the most unusual bikes in its class.
In the paragraphs that follow, you’ll be introduced to a 1988 Yamaha V-Max 1200 with 11k miles (17,700 km) on the clock. The beastly muscle cruiser (aka VMX12) rides on a grippy pair of Kenda Kruz tires installed by the current owner, with whom it is now preparing to part ways.
Yamaha’s titan draws power from a liquid-cooled 1,198cc V4 colossus, featuring sixteen valves, four Mikuni carbs and a V-Boost crossover manifold. At approximately 9,000 spins per minute, the engine will deliver 145 hp to a five-speed gearbox, which is linked to the rear 15-inch hoop by means of a driveshaft.
Moreover, a vicious torque output figure of 90 pound-feet (122 Nm) will be summoned in the region of 7,500 rpm. This force enables the V-Max 1200 to sprint from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in as little as 3.3 seconds, while its top speed is rated at 145 mph (233 kph).
The powertrain hardware is placed inside a duplex cradle skeleton, resting on 40 mm (1.6 inches) air-adjustable Kayaba forks and dual shock absorbers. Stopping power hails from twin-piston calipers at both ends, clenching a set of 298 mm (11.7 inches) brake discs up front and a 286 mm (11.3 inches) rotor down south.
When its four-gallon (15-liter) fuel tank is filled to the brim, the ‘88 MY VMX12 will tip the scales at a hefty 604 pounds (274 kg). Now that we’ve talked about this machine’s main specs and features, it’s time for us to get to the point.
If you were to browse the list of live auctions on Bring A Trailer within the next three days, you’d find that Yamaha’s predator is currently up for grabs at no reserve! The auctioning deadline is set for February 3, and you’ll have to spend around 4,500 freedom bucks to best the top bidder, who is offering $4,250 (for now).
