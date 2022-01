Custom Yamaha XSR900 “CP3” Adds Neo-Retro Flavor to the Sport Heritage Formula

It should go without saying that Yamaha ’s acclaimed XSR900 is a genuine marvel of Japanese engineering, and we’ll never grow tired of seeing what custom motorcycle builders can do with it. The bespoke head-turner we’re about to inspect is the work of JvB-Moto's Jens vom Brauck, who used a 2019 model to create something truly outstanding.The donor for this project is put in motion by a fuel-injected 847cc inline-three power source, with four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts, and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. When pushed to its limit, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of spawning as much as 115 hp at 10,000 rpm and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque at 8,500 revs, resulting in a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).Dubbed “CP3,” JvB’s reworked XSR showcases a delightful mixture of futuristic contours, upgraded running gear, and top-shelf aftermarket hardware. The very first thing you’ll notice is the new bodywork, which consists of a gorgeous fuel tank cover and one beefy front fender, as well as a fresh tail unit with integrated LED lighting.At twelve o’clock, these goodies are joined by a custom headlight assembly that keeps things looking rad, while the cockpit features new brackets for the instrumentation and a tapered handlebar mounted on aftermarket risers. The standard 17-inch wheels were fitted with a juicy set of carbon fiber covers, and their rims have been enveloped in high-end Diablo Supercorsa rubber from Pirelli’s range.Jens got rid of the XSR’s stock pipework to make way for a stainless-steel Termignoni exhaust, then he topped things off with LighTech foot pegs and a two-piece foam saddle. For the finishing touch, JvB-Moto's mastermind wrapped the whole ordeal in an understated color scheme that merges blue and matte-black surfaces. Honestly, we think the CP3 is an absolute stunner, to say the least!