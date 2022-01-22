Custom Yamaha XSR900 “CP3” Adds Neo-Retro Flavor to the Sport Heritage Formula

You can still tell that it’s an XSR, though it looks as if it’s been hitting the gym for the last few months.
It should go without saying that Yamaha’s acclaimed XSR900 is a genuine marvel of Japanese engineering, and we’ll never grow tired of seeing what custom motorcycle builders can do with it. The bespoke head-turner we’re about to inspect is the work of JvB-Moto's Jens vom Brauck, who used a 2019 model to create something truly outstanding.
The donor for this project is put in motion by a fuel-injected 847cc inline-three power source, with four valves per cylinder head, dual overhead camshafts, and a compression ratio of 11.5:1. When pushed to its limit, the liquid-cooled mill is capable of spawning as much as 115 hp at 10,000 rpm and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque at 8,500 revs, resulting in a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph).
Dubbed “CP3,” JvB’s reworked XSR showcases a delightful mixture of futuristic contours, upgraded running gear, and top-shelf aftermarket hardware. The very first thing you’ll notice is the new bodywork, which consists of a gorgeous fuel tank cover and one beefy front fender, as well as a fresh tail unit with integrated LED lighting.
At twelve o’clock, these goodies are joined by a custom headlight assembly that keeps things looking rad, while the cockpit features new brackets for the instrumentation and a tapered handlebar mounted on aftermarket risers. The standard 17-inch wheels were fitted with a juicy set of carbon fiber covers, and their rims have been enveloped in high-end Diablo Supercorsa rubber from Pirelli’s range.
Jens got rid of the XSR’s stock pipework to make way for a stainless-steel Termignoni exhaust, then he topped things off with LighTech foot pegs and a two-piece foam saddle. For the finishing touch, JvB-Moto's mastermind wrapped the whole ordeal in an understated color scheme that merges blue and matte-black surfaces. Honestly, we think the CP3 is an absolute stunner, to say the least!
