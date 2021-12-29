Dozens of Tornado-Damaged Corvette C8 Are Hopelessly Waiting for the Crusher

More than a hundred 2022 Chevrolet Corvette C8 cars were damaged by the tornado that hit the Bowling Green plant on December 11 and all of them will have to be destroyed. Recent pictures posted online show the cars lined up and waiting for the crusher.
According to earlier reports, most of the cars got damaged on the production line. As the roof got consumed by a fire that erupted during the tornado, the water entered the factory and affected the unprotected cars already on the assembly line. The exact number of cars damaged by water is unknown but there could be as many as 120 future Corvette owners who will have to wait a little longer for their dream car to be delivered.
As disturbing as it may be, General Motors decided to destroy all affected cars. The difficult decision was made because they could not guarantee the normal operation of the sensitive electronics inside. Now we have a chance to see all those cars lined up and waiting for the crusher, thanks to some pictures posted online by Kornel Werner and brought to our attention by CorvetteBlogger.
The cars are missing the doors and the exterior body panels, so you see how they got damaged by the water during the storm. We are not sure why would GM destroy the cars entirely and not try to salvage the parts that are less prone to water damage, but it’s their decision and we understand how they wouldn’t take any chances. The best thing is that future 2022 Corvette owners will get a car that they can enjoy without worrying about water damage.
The production at GM’s Bowling Green, Ky. assembly plant was halted for a week in the aftermath of the tornado that stormed the place on December 11. The cars on the production line were damaged by the water as a result, while other cars were hit by debris while parked outside. This caused delivery delays and the affected customers were notified to resubmit their configurations.
