More Than 100 Chevrolet Corvette Cars Damaged by Tornado Hitting Bowling Green Plant

Over 100 Chevrolet Corvette C8 cars were damaged by the tornado that hit the Bowling Green plant a little over a week ago. We expect a lot of people to have a sad Christmas because of that. 6 photos



GM confirmed their Bowling Green production facility, as well as the National Corvette Museum, was badly hit during this storm. The tornado caused a fire that destroyed the roof of the factory, which then allowed for the water to enter and damage the cars on the production lines, which had exposed interiors and electronics.



According to Corvette Action Center, approximately 115 Corvettes inside the assembly plant “were damaged beyond repair and are being scrapped. Dealers with customer orders for their cars will have to resubmit the orders into GM’s Order Workbench System.”



It turns out GM will not take any chances and plans to scrap the cars that show damage. Those parked outside the factory are also assessed for damages before shipping to customers and this could take a while. Those unlucky to have their cars on the production line at the moment the tornado hit has already been notified by their dealers. The affected people have vented their disappointment on Facebook.



“Just got a call from my dealer. Not good news. Our car was on the line at the time of the storm (probably coming off later in day on Monday 12/13). Cars on the line are being scrapped due to damage and/or potential damage. Getting a new order number,” writes one of the affected customers.



