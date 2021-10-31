C8 Corvette Transmission Investigation Underway

4 C8 Corvette Z06 Visualizer Tool Goes Live With Many Personalization Options

Ever since Chevrolet started making the C8, owners of the Stingray have reported leaky transmissions and DCT filters that get contaminated long before the 7,500-mile service recommended by General Motors. Better late than never, GM has notified the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it's doing an investigation of the dual-clutch box.



The latter issue is allegedly caused by “debris on the park position sensor magnet causing an incorrect position reading to the transmission control module.” In any case, GM is undoubtedly concerned by the number of transmissions needing service of replacement in the mid-engine Stingray.



Developed specifically for the C8, the DCT fluid.



The Stingray’s gearbox handles up to 7,500 revolutions per minute and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque. In the



