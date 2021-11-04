Autonomous Rovers Being Tested in the SLOPE, NASA to 3D-Map the Moon With Them

5 Twin-Turbo Corvette C8 by FuelTech Runs 8.973 Seconds on the Quarter Mile

2 Lingenfelter Teases C8 Corvette More Powerful Than The New Z06

More on this:

C8 Corvette Production Affected by Chip Shortage, Dealers Will Retrofit Missing ECMs

The C8 had a tumultuous production history, starting with the strike from 2019 that postponed the start of production for the 2020 model year. More recently, the Kentucky-based Bowling Green facility that makes the Corvette operates a single shift due to an unspecified parts shortage. 21 photos



“The dealer network has been informed of the impending situation and GM will be releasing a formal bulletin in the near future,” adds the original poster. Things are certain to get very interesting in the next few weeks at Bowling Green because the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit prepares for the high-revving Z06 next summer. Considering that it’s slightly wider than the Stingray and that it features a hand-built V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and two camshafts per head, the production line will have to be upgraded.



Estimated to cost more than $80,900, which is the retail price of the previous-generation Z06, the newcomer will be available with 12 colors for the exterior, seven wheel packages, seven interior colors, three seat choices, six seatbelt options, two interior carbon-fiber trim packages, a Stealth Aluminum trim option, and no fewer than six brake caliper finishes. It appears that GM has taken inspiration from Porsche and McLaren in terms of customization, translating to an improved bottom line for the Detroit-based automaker.



Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm, the According to Corvette Forum senior member John58, two-shift operation will resume on November 8th. By the middle of the month, “BGA will run out of ECMs for both the heated seats and heated steering wheel.” That’s pretty bad news for customers that are waiting on their Stingrays, but more so because dealers will be tasked with retrofitting the missing control modules.“The dealer network has been informed of the impending situation and GM will be releasing a formal bulletin in the near future,” adds the original poster. Things are certain to get very interesting in the next few weeks at Bowling Green because the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit prepares for the high-revving Z06 next summer. Considering that it’s slightly wider than the Stingray and that it features a hand-built V8 with a flat-plane crankshaft and two camshafts per head, the production line will have to be upgraded.Estimated to cost more than $80,900, which is the retail price of the previous-generation Z06, the newcomer will be available with 12 colors for the exterior, seven wheel packages, seven interior colors, three seat choices, six seatbelt options, two interior carbon-fiber trim packages, a Stealth Aluminum trim option, and no fewer than six brake caliper finishes. It appears that GM has taken inspiration from Porsche and McLaren in terms of customization, translating to an improved bottom line for the Detroit-based automaker.Rated at 670 horsepower and 460 pound-feet (624 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm, the LT6 engine is derived from the LT5.5 that helped Corvette Racing dominate the GTLM class in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Editor's note: Upcoming Z06 pictured in the gallery. Upcoming Z06 pictured in the gallery.