Bowling Green Assembly Plant Speeds Up Chevrolet Corvette Production to Record Highs

2022 Chevrolet Corvette deliveries are way behind schedule, as the plant suffered damage during the December 11 tornado. Anxiously waiting customers will see their waiting times slashed as the Bowling Green Assembly plant sets new production records.
The factory that assembles the Chevy Corvette has a production target of 184 cars per day, but workers have come under increased pressure following the December 11 tornado that wreaked havoc throughout Kentucky. For two weeks in December, zero cars were coming out of the factory. This happened both because of the fire started by the tornado and the snowstorm that closed the factory for one and a half days.
To make matters worse, some 120 Corvettes were on the production line when the tornado hit, all of them being written off. That’s close to 3,000 unfulfilled orders that mounted on top of other production glitches caused by the components shortage and supply chain problems. This pushed deliveries for some clients beyond the unbearable.
Things seem to be coming back on track this week though, with the plant setting a new single-day record on Tuesday. At 197 cars produced in a day, this means the Bowling Green Assembly plant was able to serve 13 more customers than expected. The good news continued the next day when 195 cars were produced. With such dedicated workers, Chevrolet might be able to fulfill Corvette orders a lot earlier than expected. They just need to keep up the momentum.
The plant will be closed on Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King Day, but other than that there should be no stoppages until the Easter holiday break in mid-April. Unless, of course, something bad happens, or the supply chain breaks again as it often happened in the past year. We can only hope this would not be the case and that the increased production rhythm will not mess up with the quality of the cars either.
