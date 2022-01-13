2023 Chevrolet Corvette Will Enter Production in May, Z06 in Short Supply

Despite the setbacks at the Bowling Green plant, Chevrolet is gearing up for the production of the 2023 Corvette. A memo sent to dealers confirms this will start on May 9, but the cars should be ready to configure as early as March 24. This is of special interest to those who wait for the super sporty Corvette Z06.
In preparation for the 2023 Corvette, Chevrolet will end production for the 2022 model year on May 6th, with the last orders for those cars accepted on March 17th. By that time, we should already have the pricing for the 2023 model year. This includes the most-awaited Z06 variant. The Build and Price configurator should pop online before March 24 anyway, as this is the time customers should be able to start ordering their cars.
The Corvette Action Center says Chevrolet will be using Average Daily Supply to provide allocations to dealers, but there are no separate Z06 allocation numbers. According to Corvette Blogger who confirmed with one of Chevrolet’s dealers, GM will give guidance regarding the Stingray/Z06 breakdown numbers. This means a dealer might get a certain number of allocations for the car but will also be told only a handful of them can be used for Z06.
Rumors have it the waiting list for the Corvette Z06 is so long that Chevrolet might as well close the books on these cars. Three to four years of waiting time is a real pain for those that desperately crave to give it a spin. This is to be expected as the estimates for the regular Stingrays are not very optimistic either.
Anyways, there’s still a chance you could scoop up the desired Corvette Z06 a lot earlier, provided you have enough cash on hand and the will to use it. That’s because the first 2023 Corvette Z06 will be auctioned off at the Barrett-Jackson auction on January 29th. Expect a hammer price above $3 million though, so you might need a chair for this one.
At least that was the price for the first Stingray sold on the Barrett-Jackson auction in 2020. You’ll be happy to know all the money goes to charity, specifically to The Detroit Children’s Fund, an NGO that aims to improve the quality of schooling in Detroit.
