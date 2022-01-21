J. Balvin Seems to Add Yet Another Ferrari to His Collection, This Time, an SF90 Stradale

Celebrities strive to find something else they’re known for, and some use cars as a way to show just how cool, and rich they are. J. Balvin can pride himself on one of the most exclusive Ferrari collections in South America, and he seems to have added a new one: a beautiful SF90 Stradale.
J. Balvin, on his real name José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, is one of the biggest South American rappers, and has been referred to as “Prince of Reggaeton.” You can’t get that title without some fortune to your name, and the Columbian has reached a net worth of approximately $20 million as of 2022.
Due to this, he can pride himself on one of the most exclusive Ferrari collections in South America. Although he doesn’t have so many, the models he owns are quite something else. He owns a Ferrari LaFerrari, a Ferrari 458 Speciale, and a Ferrari 512 Testarossa. Last year in January, he added a new model, a Ferrari F40, that he got from celebrity car dealer WiresOnly, and he loves it so much that he wrote a song titled just that, “F40.”
But now the owner of the dealership shared a picture of himself and J. Balvin, casually chilling next to a black Ferrari SF90 Stradale with custom wheels from Wheels Boutique, captioning it “Medellin King.” This leads us to think that, given his history of acquiring cars in January, the musician might have added another Ferrari to his collection. And, in fact, it would look great in his garage, plus, it’s a thrill to drive.
Ferrari’s first PHEV hypercar is powered by a V8 engine which is working alongside three electric motors. The 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine delivers 769 horsepower, and the three electric motors add another 217 horsepower, taking it to a total of 986 horsepower (1,000 ps). According to the Italian brand, it can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in only 2.5 seconds. All of this comes with a starting price of over $500,000 (€427,200).
So, if Balvin added this hypercar to his collection, it’s a good reason to start flaunting it on social media.
