J Balvin Gives Glimpse of Luxurious Ride, a Maybach 62 S

Singer J Balvin is living the life and shows what’s like to be driving a Maybach 62 S. The singer showed a video of himself enjoying the vehicle from the backseat with a Jay Z song. 9 photos



A fan of Ferraris, the singer has switched things up and showed how he lives the good life from the backseat of a luxurious Maybach 62 S.



Now the Latino singer might be stepping in Jay Z’s footsteps (or sitting on similar backseats), because the latter is known to have had several Maybachs over the years. He’s also Balvin’s idol and “greatest inspiration,” and the two met at the Super Bowl in 2020.



The video glimpsing the interior of the luxurious vehicle features Rick Ross and Jay-Z's collaboration song, “Maybach Music.” I guess this is the only soundtrack you’re ever allowed to listen to when rolling in that car. Probably this is also what DJ Khaled listens to when hanging in his



The Maybach 62 S was introduced in 2006 and was in production until 2012. But their history didn’t end there, because it ended up becoming a sub-brand of Mercedes, and it’s currently enjoying quite some popularity with luxury versions of the S-Class, G-Class, and GLS.



But coming back to AMG hand-built 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. Although the Maybachs were usually designed to provide the most comfort for the people in the backseat, it was quite strong, too. Putting out 603 horsepower and 738 lb-ft (1000 Nm) of torque at 2000-4000 rpm, it had an acceleration from 0-62 in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155.3 mph (250 kph).



The car’s interior represents the ultimate luxury, and J. Balvin surely enjoys the star treatment. After all, who wouldn’t?



