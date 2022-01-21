Camouflaged “Young Dolph” Chevy Camaro Hides in Plain Wrap Sight Its ZL1 Traits

Surprisingly, last year Dodge’s Challenger sold better not only than Chevy’s Camaro. But it also bested Ford’s traditional Mustang king. That means a few things if we want to spin around the negative.
Ford’s Mustang can always call into action its Mach-E all-electric sibling and claim it still holds the crown. For General Motors it is a lot harder, though. So, let’s give up on the OEM standpoint and see what saves the day for this legendary pony/muscle car across the aftermarket realm.
Perhaps a few customizations here and there will go a long way towards making the Camaro a proper collectible. No sales-related rarity pun intended. Instead, we are just mesmerized by the latest social media highlight from the “premier automotive wrap and lifestyle brand” Paint Is Dead.
The outlet has caught our Chevy eye with a Young Dolph-inspired custom creation from LT Wraps. We have no idea what a military-style camouflage wrap has to do with the famous American rapper that tragically lost his life in a shooting this past November. Frankly, it’s almost borderline shameful to link him to anything Army-related, given the circumstances.
Anyway, at least the custom work by LT Wraps is top-notch. And the owner (aka sspicy.o on social media) feels massively proud about it. Perhaps that way he can have a fighting chance at a beauty contest with some of the pristine Mopar and Ford builds out there. We already know that Chevy’s Camaro lost not just the sales battle, but also the performance war.
After all, this is a Chevy Camaro ZL1. Equipped with the 6.2-liter supercharged LT4 V8, it churns out “just” 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque. This may sound like much in muscle car town, but that’s so yesterday. Simply because a Hellcat already has more than 700 ponies, while the Mustang Shelby GT500 goes all the way up to 760 horsepower. And do not get us started with the top Redeye and Super Stock Mopars...
