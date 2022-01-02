Chevy Camaro ZL1 vs. BMW X3 M Competition Race Has an Obvious Winner, or Has It?

The Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 may be a common sight at drag racing events hosted in North America, but it’s a rare fruit on the other side of the pond. Still, this one was filmed in Germany, putting several European models in their corners.
We thought it was going to be a flawless victory, for as long as the camera kept rolling anyway, until a black BMW X3 M Competition lined up at the start line next to it. The premium compact super crossover has HCP decals on the sides, advertising the tuning company that has done some kind of work to it.
Now, we don’t know how much power it produces, but the video embedded at the bottom of this story states that it has 510 hp, which are likely metric. In case you forgot, that’s the stock output of the X3 M Competition model, whose 3.0-liter six-pot develops 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) of torque, rocketing it to 100 kph (62 mph) in around 4 seconds, or a bit less when it comes to the facelifted model.
The Camaro ZL1 is faster, as it can hit the 100 kph (62 mph) mark in less than four Mississippis. It is also more powerful, as it rocks a neck-snapping 659 ps (650 hp / 485 kW) and 881 Nm (650 lb-ft) developed by the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine. With someone who knows what they’re doing holding the wheel, it’s a 10-second car down the quarter-mile.
But this was not a quarter-mile battle, as you are about to see in just a moment, and it did have a clear winner. Was it the muscle car? Was it the super crossover posing as an SUV? That’s for you to find out by watching the actual race that starts at the 3:27 mark.
