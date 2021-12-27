Ford Police Interceptor Utility Drags Tesla MY and Camaro ZL1, Loses Both Races

More on this:

1 How Much Does a Speeding Ticket Cost Throughout the World

2 Alpine A110 Sports Cars Ready to Serve and Protect With the French Police

3 People Are Leaving Their Trunks and Doors Open to Prevent Car Break-Ins

4 Tesla Model 3 Is Destined To Be the Next NYPD's Patrol Car of Choice

5 New BMW M3 Is Ready to Catch Bad Guys in Australia, Gets Victoria Police Attire