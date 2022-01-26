Kingda Ka Is the Tallest Rollercoaster in the World: Hits 128 MPH in 3.5 Seconds

As you may have noticed, autoevolution has recently shown off rollercoasters and other adrenaline-pumping rides. Well, our search for high-speed hunks of steel has taken us to Six Flags, a theme park recognized the world over for offering breathtaking moments.
It's here we find a launch coaster that takes riders on what is currently considered the world's tallest rollercoaster. What does the world's tallest one? Well, in the case of Kingda Ka, it means you'll be shot off to a height of 456 ft (139 m). This point is reached right out of the launch station; it's the first peak you encounter.
As you reach that first high point, your train will pitch right as to line up the car with the track position at the top. You'll then get a brief view of the world around you, and I mean really brief, and before you know it, it's that "what goes up must come down" story.
Now, while going up seemed like one heck of a ride, the path back to Earth is just as thrilling. After all, you'll have to cover the same 456 ft of track. Oh, Intamin, the manufacturer and designer behind this behemoth, also adds a full twist as you barrel down. A couple of ups and downs, and the ride is over. Sure, I know it's quick, but I've added a video below just to give you an idea of how everything might feel.
Since launch systems are notorious for high speeds in very short amounts of time, try and guess what the high speed you'll hit in this thing. No idea? How about a maximum of 129 mph (208 kph), according to Intamin's website.
However, Ka has been dialed down just a tad for safety and longevity purposes but still reaches 128 mph (206 kph), according to Coasterpedia. Oh, it'll also attain this top speed in just 3.5 seconds, giving you a taste of about 1.67 g. Yeah, that's enough to hold a world record and faster than a Formula 1 car.
Now, while it's currently the tallest coaster in the world, it also seems to have been considered the fastest as well, up until 2010, when, you guessed it, Formula Rossa unleashed its first public cheek-jerking experience (Grandma not included).
We recently released a short presentation upon an already-existing coaster, Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, and that ride is built right into that first massive hill I mentioned. Considering that this hill gives Ka the title of "world's tallest rollercoaster," Zumanjaro is the world's tallest freefall. It's a sort of two-for-one deal.
Speaking of deals, to get inside Six Flags Great Adventure, you'll need to dish out anywhere from 25 USD (22 EUR at current exchange rates) to 90 USD (79 EUR), depending on your age and social perks, but it's not clear if the ride is included in that fee. Nonetheless, it's the sort of experience to add to your bucket list. And no, nobody has seen any lights at the end of tunnels on Ka, so don't worry.
