Max Verstappen’s Private Jet Costs $16 Million, Was Previously Owned by Richard Branson

Max Verstappen is a Formula 1 World Champion, and his lifestyle proves it. The Red Bull driver acquired a private jet in 2020 for $16 million, which had been previously owned by billionaire Richard Branson.
At only 24 years old, Max Verstappen has the world at his feet. He has just scored his first World Champion title in Formula One, and he can pride himself in a $60 million (€53 million) net worth as of 2022 due to sponsorship and his Red Bull contract.
In 2020, Verstappen acquired a private jet for $16 million, which used to be owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
The jet in question is a Dassault Falcon-900EX, and the Dutch driver frequently uses it to get from race to race. Powered by three Honeywell TFE 731-60 engines, it can reach speeds of up to 470 kt (870 kph / 541 mph), with a maximum range of around 5,000 miles (8,036 km). The cabin has a length of 39 ft (11.8 m) and a width of 7.7 ft (2.3 m). The typical layout seats up to 12 passengers, but it can be configurated for up to 16 passengers. The exterior of Max Verstappen's plane is also customized, and even carries the MV33 logo on its tail fin.
Onboard, the divan converts into a full-sized bed, there’s a fully stocked bar, and a luxury bathroom and shower. According to several pictures Verstappen shared on social media, the interior of the jet is decorated in light beige colors, with leather seats. Fellow racing driver and former teammate Daniel Ricciardo, now driving for McLaren, has also joined him on a flight on the aircraft several times, and you can check that out in our gallery.
All of this luxury comes with £1 million ($1.35) maintenance costs a year, but it does help Max Verstappen travel lavishly, so, it sounds like a win-win.
Although he does own a luxurious jet, on January 25, the Dutch racing driver shared a picture of himself traveling in a helicopter with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, daughter of former Brazilian racing driver Nelson Piquet. The two shared some footage of their helicopter ride over the Austrian mountains, covered in snow.
This shows that Verstappen doesn’t have any issue switching from racing cars to normal cars, private jets, or even helicopters.
In 2020, Verstappen acquired a private jet for $16 million, which used to be owned by British billionaire Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group.
The jet in question is a Dassault Falcon-900EX, and the Dutch driver frequently uses it to get from race to race. Powered by three Honeywell TFE 731-60 engines, it can reach speeds of up to 470 kt (870 kph / 541 mph), with a maximum range of around 5,000 miles (8,036 km). The cabin has a length of 39 ft (11.8 m) and a width of 7.7 ft (2.3 m). The typical layout seats up to 12 passengers, but it can be configurated for up to 16 passengers. The exterior of Max Verstappen's plane is also customized, and even carries the MV33 logo on its tail fin.
Onboard, the divan converts into a full-sized bed, there’s a fully stocked bar, and a luxury bathroom and shower. According to several pictures Verstappen shared on social media, the interior of the jet is decorated in light beige colors, with leather seats. Fellow racing driver and former teammate Daniel Ricciardo, now driving for McLaren, has also joined him on a flight on the aircraft several times, and you can check that out in our gallery.
All of this luxury comes with £1 million ($1.35) maintenance costs a year, but it does help Max Verstappen travel lavishly, so, it sounds like a win-win.
Although he does own a luxurious jet, on January 25, the Dutch racing driver shared a picture of himself traveling in a helicopter with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, daughter of former Brazilian racing driver Nelson Piquet. The two shared some footage of their helicopter ride over the Austrian mountains, covered in snow.
This shows that Verstappen doesn’t have any issue switching from racing cars to normal cars, private jets, or even helicopters.