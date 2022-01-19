Enjoy the Hyperion Rollercoaster Right From Your Couch: Full Screen Recommended

Folks, for the past seven years, humans from all over the world have had the pleasure of enjoying a place in Poland dubbed Energylandia, a theme park with adrenaline-pumping rides for two-legged humanoids of all ages. With over 106 acres of space, this park is home to some of the most extreme rides around.
This brings us to Hyperion, one of Energylandia's most extreme rides. In fact, if you ever end up on the park's website, right there under the category "extreme," you'll find Hyperion in all its glory. So, what makes this coaster so special? Time to find out.
First of all, at the bottom of this article, I've added a video that takes you on a near three-minute POV ride from the first seat, just so you can see what the fuss is all about.
In the first minute or so of the video, the only thing that will be happening is a climb into launch position. From the top of a hill, this hunk of metal will begin a descent of over 80 meters (288 feet) and eventually reach a top speed of 142 kph (88 mph). You're then rushed through a tunnel that makes you feel like your head's about to be clipped and then into two large hills meant to reveal what you had for lunch.
twists and turns, and before you know it, you can let go of the handles you've been squeezing all along. In this case, your mouse or phone.
According to Coasterpedia, Hyperion was announced in 2016, and on July 14, 2018, this machine took on its first load of customers. Since then, 1,300 PPH (people per hour) have enjoyed riding Hyperion. In eight hours, you do the math.
If you happen to check out the video, you noticed the one-minute ride up to the top, but what you didn't see is how much track you covered in that extra minute of adrenaline-filled twists and turns, 1,450 meters (4,757 feet).
As for the minds behind Hyperion, it's Intamin. If you're not familiar with their work, it is quite possible, however, that you've witnessed it or even rode on one of their machines. This crew has been around since 1967 and since then has grown to be an internationally-acclaimed brand. They seem to have a knack for pulling screams out of their guests, the good kind.
safety features. Best of all, each car is ultra-wide and fits four riders in a row. You and a few friends can all enjoy the same experience.
So, how much is a ride on Hyperion going to run you? Well, it depends on a few factors, one of which is a plane ticket to Poland. Then you have to pay for the entrance into the park, which surprisingly, isn't that much at all, just 109 PLN, which equates to roughly 28 USD (at current exchange rates).
Yet, Energylandia's website doesn't state if this ride is included in that fee. If it is, sign me up for an all-day pass. Heck, if you live near Zator, Poland, just drop 629 PLN (158 USD), and go there year-round. Sure, it may not be the fastest or most back-breaking ride of all time, but it is one to add to your bucket list.
