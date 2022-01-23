Phone Calls on Android Auto Have Become Ridiculously Hard, New Bug Discovered

Android Auto should theoretically be able to handle the essential activities on your mobile device, including making phone calls and sending texts.
And to do this, Android Auto comes with a very simple approach that also helps reduce the distraction behind the wheel. Once the app is launched, it takes over the control of calls made to and from your phone, with everything showing up on the head unit in the cabin.
The audio is obviously routed to the car’s speakers and using the built-in microphone, the call should theoretically work as smoothly as possible.
Only that… it doesn’t, as users have now discovered another glitch that’s breaking down calls when Android Auto is running.
More specifically, it looks like the audio is now routed to their phone’s speaker and not to the car’s, therefore making it a lot more difficult to hear what the person at the other end of the line says.
It’s not yet clear what’s causing the whole thing, but users here on Google’s forums claim they noticed this behavior after the December update for their Google Pixel devices. Needless to say, disconnecting Android Auto and making phone calls via Bluetooth works just fine, with the audio correctly sent to the car’s speaker system.
If you’ve used Android Auto before, you probably know this isn’t the first time this problem has been reported.
Making calls on Android Auto has become a crazy rollercoaster ride, as something that works just fine right now can be completely broken a second later. Other problems reported with calls on Android Auto include missing audio, no sound from the contact’s side, and even broken support as a whole, as some say they can’t start a call at all.
For the time being, however, Google is already investigating several call issues on Android Auto, but the bad news is that nobody knows precisely when a fix could land.
