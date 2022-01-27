The Lavish Lifestyle of the World's Youngest "Billionaire," With Supercars and Jets

Imagine you’re set for life long before you even go to high school, having started your empire when you were barely six years old. It didn’t happen for most of us, but this nine-year-old kid from Nigeria, Africa is allegedly the world’s youngest billionaire, who poses with supercars and jets.
At only nine, Mompha Junior, on his full name Muhammed Awal Mustapha, is said to be the world’s youngest billionaire. The pre-teen already has had a mansion in his name since he was only six. Since then, he added some supercars and travels the world in a private jet. The kid already has 25k followers on his Instagram account, @momphajnr.
One picture on his Instagram shows him in the passenger’s seat of a Rolls-Royce Wraith. The photo is from almost three years ago, in April 2018, with the caption: “Happy Birthday To me +1”
Since then, he posed with other supercars, like a cream Bentley Flying Spur, which he revealed on social media. That was actually his first car, a present received from his father. One thing is for sure, this is the exception, and not everyone’s first car was a Bentley.
Another post shows him wearing designer clothes in front of a Lamborghini Aventador. We also get to see a yellow Ferrari F8 Tributo in one of his photos.
It might have to do with the fact that his father is also a celebrity of sorts. Internet famous, Ismailia Mustapha, known as @Mompha on social media, has 1.1 million followers and doesn’t shy away from flaunting a very lavish lifestyle. Mompha Jr has a net worth of approximately $1,204,000 at today’s exchange rate (N500 million Nigerian dollars). We're not exactly sure why the Internet is calling him the “world’s youngest billionaire,” because his net worth doesn’t make him a one. But that is still richer than the majority of nine-year-olds.
The CEO of a Lagos Bureau De Change bought Mompha Jr his first mansion for his sixth birthday in 2019. He reportedly wrote at the time: “Owning your own home is one of the best feelings ever. It can’t be described in words, it can’t be quantified in money.” Of course it can be quantified in money, that’s how you pay for it.
But, with all the luxury, Mompha Jr's father is currently facing criminal charges of laundering more than £10million. In mid-January, a court heard claims Mompha hid his wealth in luxury watches and other "movable assets.” I guess we'll have to see how Mompha Jr. handles his "billionaire" business from now on.
