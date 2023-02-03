Fat Joe Goes for a White and Blue Outfit to Match His Rolls-Royce Cullinan

There are a few artists out there who really love showing off their cars and rapper Fat Joe is definitely on the list. Especially if the ride matches his outfit.
The rich and famous have very lavish lifestyles that allow them to experience life's finest things. And most of them want everyone to know them, even if those include clothes, trips, accessories, or even cars. And when we're talking about one of the most luxurious cars in the world, like the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, it would almost be a shame not to show it off.
It might be what rapper Fat Joe thinks, too. Because his vehicle often makes appearances on his social media in different forms. The British car manufacturer's only SUV seems to be the rapper’s favorite ride and he never misses an opportunity to let everyone know that. And he usually finds creative ways to pose with it, which sometimes includes matching its exterior.
In this case, he shared that "you only live once,” as he leaned against the Cullinan, wearing a similar color scheme: light grey jeans and hoodie, combined with a blue jacket. The luxury SUV has a two-tone exterior, with a light blue and a white/ grey hood. The exterior is not painted, but rather features an Avery Dennison wrap called "Frosty Blue Matte Metallic."
Like most customized cars out there, the SUV doesn’t have its stock wheels and was fitted with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato instead, which come in the same shade. The model seems to be the Piatto-M from the Monoleggera Sport series, available in sizes from 20 to 28 inches.
The rapper has had this SUV since late 2019 and it was a collaboration between him and famous car customizer Will Castro, who didn't fail to add some fire emojis in the comment section.
As a fun fact, his close friend, DJ Khaled, had also opted for the same aftermarket wheels on his own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he purchased around the same time as Fat Joe. However, Khaled's ride now sports different wheels.
It looks like Fat Joe decided he loved his Rolls-Royce Cullinan the way it is too much to change it, last year, he purchased another one. And, obviously, customized it with the help of Will Castro again. The new one was a "Mandarin Edition," and it came with a matte black exterior and an orange mandarin interior. But it seems like the exterior was too dark for him, because, not long after, he showed off the Cullinan with a different exterior, this time, a white one.
But one thing is for sure: no one has more fun than Fat Joe when it comes to matching his cars. Okay, maybe Kodak Black.
It might be what rapper Fat Joe thinks, too. Because his vehicle often makes appearances on his social media in different forms. The British car manufacturer's only SUV seems to be the rapper’s favorite ride and he never misses an opportunity to let everyone know that. And he usually finds creative ways to pose with it, which sometimes includes matching its exterior.
In this case, he shared that "you only live once,” as he leaned against the Cullinan, wearing a similar color scheme: light grey jeans and hoodie, combined with a blue jacket. The luxury SUV has a two-tone exterior, with a light blue and a white/ grey hood. The exterior is not painted, but rather features an Avery Dennison wrap called "Frosty Blue Matte Metallic."
Like most customized cars out there, the SUV doesn’t have its stock wheels and was fitted with aftermarket wheels from Forgiato instead, which come in the same shade. The model seems to be the Piatto-M from the Monoleggera Sport series, available in sizes from 20 to 28 inches.
The rapper has had this SUV since late 2019 and it was a collaboration between him and famous car customizer Will Castro, who didn't fail to add some fire emojis in the comment section.
As a fun fact, his close friend, DJ Khaled, had also opted for the same aftermarket wheels on his own Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he purchased around the same time as Fat Joe. However, Khaled's ride now sports different wheels.
It looks like Fat Joe decided he loved his Rolls-Royce Cullinan the way it is too much to change it, last year, he purchased another one. And, obviously, customized it with the help of Will Castro again. The new one was a "Mandarin Edition," and it came with a matte black exterior and an orange mandarin interior. But it seems like the exterior was too dark for him, because, not long after, he showed off the Cullinan with a different exterior, this time, a white one.
But one thing is for sure: no one has more fun than Fat Joe when it comes to matching his cars. Okay, maybe Kodak Black.