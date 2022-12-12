Rapper Fat Joe Takes a Break From Rolls-Royce, Poses With a Porsche 911

Rapper Fat Joe is notorious for posing with his Rolls-Royces, usually matching their exteriors. But now he decided to take a small break from the luxury car manufacturer, opting to pose with a Porsche 911 instead.
New York-born rapper Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, loves posing with his expensive rides as much as lots of other artists. And he usually goes above and beyond, trying to match his outfits to different Rolls-Royce luxury cars.
But, although he loves driving the cars from the British luxury car manufacturer, it looks like Fat Joe decided to take a break from them and switch things up.
Because his most recent post on social media shows him posing with a Porsche 911. The rapper wore a black and yellow Dolce & Gabbana outfit while casually sitting on the hood of a white Porsche 911 which came with a black top and red upholstery.
This isn't the first time the New York-based rapper posed with a Porsche. Over the summer, he snapped a picture as he stood next to a red Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio, and then switched to yet another sports car, a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. It's unclear whether he owns any of them. But it looks like he just likes snapping some pictures on Instagram.
Of course, he didn’t forget about the Rolls-Royces. Just less than two weeks ago, he posed with a silver Rolls-Royce Phantom while in Saudi Arabia with his friend and fellow rapper, DJ Khaled. And that came after the two of them enjoyed several private jets and a Rolls-Royce Phantom in Paris, France.
When he's not hanging out with DJ Khaled or posing with Porsches 911, Fat Joe usually likes to drive a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which he owns in different colors or a Rolls-Royce Phantom. And, unfortunately, we didn't get to see him behind the wheel of the Porsche 911.
