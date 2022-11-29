Fat Joe and DJ Khaled Live It Up in Paris, Ride in a Rolls-Royce Phantom

DJ Khaled and Fat Joe are on a trip together and have just arrived in Paris, France. But being away from home doesn’t mean that they can’t continue with their regular lavish lifestyle. That’s why they had a Rolls-Royce Phantom driving them around the City of Lights.
DJ Khaled arrived at a private hangar in his luxury Maybach 62 Landaulet and stopped on the air stairs to take some videos and pictures before landing the private jet, an Airbus ACJneo because it was “time to travel the world.” Following his birthday on November 26, he decided to go to Paris, France, with his buddy, Fat Joe.
The plane is perfect for a trans-Atlantic flight and it's spacious and luxurious, offering enough seats for 19 passengers and sleeping places for 16 or 17 passengers. It has an open-plan forward lounge, an intimate rear lounge, and a private master bedroom with a king-size bed and en-suite bathroom.
And Khaled didn’t fail to show it off with every opportunity. Once on board, he took more videos and pictures that showed the luxurious interior while giving a full tour, which you can see both in our gallery and attached below.
When it comes to their ride around Paris, France, it was something they’re both used to: a Rolls-Royce Phantom. Both Khaled and Fat Joe are fans of Rolls-Royces, owning both a Cullinan and a Phantom. They drove in the Phantom to a restaurant and then to the Arc de Triomphe.
There are a lot of reasons why they like this model. It's extremely luxurious, quiet, and powerful. It has a 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Although it is dubbed "the most silent motor car in the world," it also brings quite a thrill, because the Phantom can reach 60 mph (97 kph) from naught in 5.1 seconds and a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
After their time in Paris, the two will be jetting off to Saudi Arabia, where DJ Khaled will perform live on December 2. And they're probably getting there on the same Airbus jet.
