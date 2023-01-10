Kodak Black Matches His “Candy Paint” Lamborghini Urus Because He’s the “GOAT”

Christmas may have passed, but Kodak Black is not letting the green theme slide, as he just matched his “candy paint” Lamborghini Urus, doubling on the green.
On Monday, January 9, Kodak Black started the week by wishing his friends, NFL star Lamar Jackson and fashion designer Doni Nahmias, a happy birthday. And he did so by showing off the presents he had for them – two iced-out watches, writing that he has "always wanted this watch but instead of getting it for myself, I bought two of them" for his friends.
He didn’t fail to show off his own wealth, though, and the photoshoot included him matching the exterior of his Lamborghini Urus. The super-SUV comes with a green paintjob, which Kodak called "candy paint" in one of the sets of pictures. He also wrote that "even though I'm the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), I pull up in a Lamb." But we don’t see that as a bad thing, because the vehicle is one angry beast.
The Urus is one of Lamborghini's best-selling models and the only current SUV in its current lineup. It's one of the most powerful SUVs out there and has a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, sending 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
It's also one of the fastest SUVs out there, going from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Kodak Black usually has a special liking for matching with his cars and he previously did that with the Lambo Urus just a bit over a year ago, being in theme with the holiday spirit. Now Christmas has already passed, but he felt like green was definitely his color.
In the pictures, you can easily observe how the super-SUV's aftermarket gold wheels bear his nickname, Kutthroat Bill, which is the title of one of his albums and also his name on social media.
In the past, he matched his orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Cadillac Escalade, Dodge Durango, an ambulance, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The same pictures he recently shared include one other vehicle though, which was not part of his matching scheme, his custom Tesla Model X.
The 25-year-old rapper has had this one since July 2021, and it's a tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant, in particular. It has a purple wrap exterior and is fitted with gold aftermarket wire wheels from Dayton Wire Wheel in collaboration with Coast 2 Coast Rims. The interior also boasts gold upholstery in the same shade as the NBA team's official color. And we’re looking forward to seeing him match that one again.
He didn’t fail to show off his own wealth, though, and the photoshoot included him matching the exterior of his Lamborghini Urus. The super-SUV comes with a green paintjob, which Kodak called "candy paint" in one of the sets of pictures. He also wrote that "even though I'm the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), I pull up in a Lamb." But we don’t see that as a bad thing, because the vehicle is one angry beast.
The Urus is one of Lamborghini's best-selling models and the only current SUV in its current lineup. It's one of the most powerful SUVs out there and has a 4.0-liter V8 engine under the hood, sending 641 horsepower (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
It's also one of the fastest SUVs out there, going from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph).
Kodak Black usually has a special liking for matching with his cars and he previously did that with the Lambo Urus just a bit over a year ago, being in theme with the holiday spirit. Now Christmas has already passed, but he felt like green was definitely his color.
In the pictures, you can easily observe how the super-SUV's aftermarket gold wheels bear his nickname, Kutthroat Bill, which is the title of one of his albums and also his name on social media.
In the past, he matched his orange Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC, a Cadillac Escalade, Dodge Durango, an ambulance, and a Rolls-Royce Phantom.
The same pictures he recently shared include one other vehicle though, which was not part of his matching scheme, his custom Tesla Model X.
The 25-year-old rapper has had this one since July 2021, and it's a tribute to the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant, in particular. It has a purple wrap exterior and is fitted with gold aftermarket wire wheels from Dayton Wire Wheel in collaboration with Coast 2 Coast Rims. The interior also boasts gold upholstery in the same shade as the NBA team's official color. And we’re looking forward to seeing him match that one again.