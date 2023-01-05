Fat Joe Goes Back to Flaunting a Rolls-Royce Cullinan With a Two-Tone Exterior

A lot of celebrities have a favorite car, despite owning several of them. For Fat Joe, that car seems to be a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and he always finds creative ways to match with it.
A new year has started but it doesn’t look like rapper Fat Joe has any intention of stopping matching with his cars. The New York native rapper loves flaunting his rides online and he usually does so with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
One of his most recent posts on social media shows him posing with a Rolls-Royce Cullinan again. While he didn't exactly match the two-tone exterior of the SUV, which comes in dark blue and white, his two-tone outfit was fairly similar as he went for khaki green pants and a black and white hoodie.
The interior of the luxury SUV also comes in two shades, a black and white color combo, with a Starlight Headliner and subtle orange accents on the seats.
The rapper seems to own not one, but more Cullinans, just because he can. The model is the first SUV and the only one in Rolls-Royce's current lineup, which makes it even more exclusive and desirable. It comes with a starting price of around $340,000 and quite a performance. It's offered in the standard and Black Badge trim, which is slightly more powerful, Fat Joe seems to have chosen the former, which is still very capable.
The SUV has the British luxury car manufacturer's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque to all wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The imposing SUV might be all about luxury and comfort, but, despite its massive frame, it can also roll to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph). But, of course, this one was built to also be enjoyed from the back seat, where it comes with plenty of luxurious features, including champagne flutes, a fridge, and many other premium perks.
As mentioned, Fat Joe has at least two Cullinans, but it’s unclear if he owns the one in his most recent post. He does have a two-tone white and blue one, but with a lighter shade of blue, and a white interior with light blue accents. He also has a fully white one. Fat Joe also had a custom black example with a mandarin interior customized by Will Castro. But we can understand his liking for the brand.
Besides posing with Rolls-Royces, his social media account also features a white Porsche 911, a red Porsche 911 Turbo Cabrio, and a Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder. But one thing is for sure – the vehicle he looks best next to is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
