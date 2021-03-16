Faster, More Capable 2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder Is Ready to Join the Force

From the emblematic LTD Crown Victoria, which is instantly recognizable worldwide, to the current Explorer-based Interceptor, Ford has a long history of manufacturing law enforcement vehicles.
The company’s latest addition is the 2021 F-150 Police Responder, which builds on the previous model's success following its introduction in 2017.
Trucks make sense for law enforcement agencies because they offer more room for passages and gear, are highly capable on a wide range of terrains, and can tow heavy loads like mobile command centers.
While officers highly appreciated the previous generation for these characteristics, most of them grumbled about its less-than-ideal handling and mediocre speed.
Ford states that the all-new model based on the fourteenth-generation F-150 SuperCrew platform not only offers improved hauling and towing capabilities but is also faster and more agile than its predecessor.
pickup can now reach a top speed of 120 mph (193 kph), thanks to the 400-hp 3.5-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6 that delivers 400 hp and 500 lb-ft (678 Nm) of torque.
Ford representatives tell us that both the engine and the ten-speed SelectShift automatic gearbox are calibrated specifically for law enforcement, and by that, they mean that the electronically set speed limit of the stock version has been adjusted.
Another upgrade over the standard F-150, aimed at improving the pickup’s maneuverability, is the set of 18-inch Goodyear Wrangler Enforcer all-terrain tires.
According to the manufacturer, they can withstand fast acceleration, high speeds, and aggressive cornering on paved roads while also being extremely capable on rough terrain, something you would expect from purposely-designed police vehicle tires.
The smooth transition between on- and off-road conditions is ensured by a new torque-on-demand transfer case which includes 4-Auto mode (4A). Thanks to an electrically actuated clutch that automatically adjusts torque distribution, officers can select this mode and concentrate on the job at hand without the need to switch drive modes when encountering different terrain and weather conditions.
all four wheels.
All F-150 Responders are equipped with the FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes underbody skid plates, off-road-tuned shocks, an electronic-locking rear axle, and the Hill Descent Control assist so officers can depend on the best off-road equipment that Ford has to offer.
Departments that need to tow heavy equipment like boats, horse trailers, or mobile command centers can rely on the truck’s 7,000-lb (3,175 kg) standard towing capacity in addition to its 2,030-lb (921 kg) maximum payload rating.
Like all standard F-150s, the Police Responder can be equipped with the optional Trailer Tow Package, which increases the towing capacity to 11,200 lbs (5,080 kg) and adds a 360-degree camera, Trailer Reverse Guidance assist, and an integrated Trailer Brake Controller.
Inside, officers are welcomed by police-grade, heavy-duty cloth front seats with built-in steel intrusion plates for added safety, as well as red-and-white task lighting.
While Ford supplies a factory-installed center console as part of the optional Interior Upgrade Package, the standard 40-blank-40 front seat configuration allows law enforcement agencies to install their own department-specific console.
In addition, all trucks come standard with the cloud-connected Sync 4 system including an 8-inch touchscreen and an embedded modem for wireless updates.
The all-new F-150 Police Responder is assembled at Ford’s Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, and will join the current fleets later this fall.
