Most Thrilling Police Car-Chase Involves a Forklift and Hilarious Ending

They say reality is stranger than fiction; oh, boy, are they right. Because we all need some levity in our lives, here’s the latest viral video from San Diego, California, which doubles as the world’s slowest slow-speed police car chase.
It happened on Friday morning, on the Sports Arena Boulevard, after someone flagged a police patrol over a woman driving a forklift in heavy traffic. The whole thing could have been solved had the officer walked up to the forklift to pull the keys out from the ignition, but somehow, five cruisers were dispatched.
Chalk this up to an overabundance of caution, maybe. The car chase, which could be in the running for the title of the silliest and slowest police chase ever, was captured on camera, and you can see it in both videos available at the bottom of the page. The woman inside the forklift is driving on the Boulevard with the patrol cars in tow. Look at that little machine go, smoking its way to the red light. It then makes a U-turn and heads into a nearby parking lot.
Some sort of standoff ensues, but it comes to a quick conclusion when a bystander simply walks to the forklift, reaches out, and takes the keys out of the ignition. The driver doesn’t even get to put up a fight. Fox5 reports that the woman is believed to have stolen the forklift, and police are now looking for the owner.
The speed-demon woman was arrested and, for the time being, faces one single charge: failure to yield. Needless to say, she’s in for trouble if the investigation finds she stole the forklift.
Here’s San Diego PD’s novel take on the usual heart-racing car chase. All jokes aside, thank the powers that be that no one was injured or any goods damaged.
Chalk this up to an overabundance of caution, maybe. The car chase, which could be in the running for the title of the silliest and slowest police chase ever, was captured on camera, and you can see it in both videos available at the bottom of the page. The woman inside the forklift is driving on the Boulevard with the patrol cars in tow. Look at that little machine go, smoking its way to the red light. It then makes a U-turn and heads into a nearby parking lot.
Some sort of standoff ensues, but it comes to a quick conclusion when a bystander simply walks to the forklift, reaches out, and takes the keys out of the ignition. The driver doesn’t even get to put up a fight. Fox5 reports that the woman is believed to have stolen the forklift, and police are now looking for the owner.
The speed-demon woman was arrested and, for the time being, faces one single charge: failure to yield. Needless to say, she’s in for trouble if the investigation finds she stole the forklift.
Here’s San Diego PD’s novel take on the usual heart-racing car chase. All jokes aside, thank the powers that be that no one was injured or any goods damaged.
#breaking Midway district keeping it interesting. A low speed pursuit between a forklift and @SanDiegoPD ends when a passerby reaches in and removes the key. Now the hunt for the owner of the forklift. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/bW69IVYcNV— Paul makarushka (@heyguyfox5) March 12, 2021