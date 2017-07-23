2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder Reporting For Duty

Joining the Interceptor, SSV
, and PTV lineups, the F-150 Police Responder is here to serve and protect. Dubbed by the Ford Motor Company as “the first-ever pursuit-rated police pickup,” the workhorse is based on the mid-cycle refresh for the F-Series.
Of course, there are plenty of differences between the Police Responder and your regular F-150. First of all, Ford
made it so that the F-150 Police Responder can hit 100 miles per hour without breaking a sweat. Engineered with high-performance capability and durability, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine offers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.
In stark comparison to the six-speeder of old, the 2018 model year sees the twin-turbo V6 coupled to a 10-speed automatic
co-developed with General Motors. Off-road situations won’t pose a problem to the F-150 Police Responder, chiefly because the pickup is based on the FX4 and prides itself on a high-strength steel frame. Exclusively available as a SuperCrew with a 145-inch wheelbase, the pursuit-rated workhorse prides itself on best-in-class front and rear shoulder and hip room, as well as rear legroom.
Also on the menu is a police-calibrated brake system with upgraded calipers and pad friction material, joined by an upgraded front stabilizer bar. 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires come as standard, as does anti-slab plates for the front seats. Being a police vehicle, the Police Responder benefits from heavy-duty vinyl flooring for effortless cleanup.
To support all the additional onboard electrical and electronic devices, a high-output 240-amp alternator is also standard. Underbody skid plates and a standard class IV hitch are further highlights, with the F-150 Police Responder being capable of towing a best-in-class 7,000 pounds.
“Ford’s 2018 F-150 Police Responder is the perfect all-terrain law enforcement vehicle,”
commented Stephen Tyler, the Ford Motor Company’s police brand marketing manager. “Aside from its industry-first on-road pursuit capability, this purpose-built pickup can comfortably seat five, while providing capability in off-road patrol situations for officers in rural environments patrolled by sheriff’s departments, border patrol operations and the Department of Natural Resources,”
Tyler concluded.