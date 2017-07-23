autoevolution

2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder Reporting For Duty

23 Jul 2017, 10:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Joining the Interceptor, SSV, and PTV lineups, the F-150 Police Responder is here to serve and protect. Dubbed by the Ford Motor Company as “the first-ever pursuit-rated police pickup,” the workhorse is based on the mid-cycle refresh for the F-Series.
10 photos
2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder
Of course, there are plenty of differences between the Police Responder and your regular F-150. First of all, Ford made it so that the F-150 Police Responder can hit 100 miles per hour without breaking a sweat. Engineered with high-performance capability and durability, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 engine offers 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

In stark comparison to the six-speeder of old, the 2018 model year sees the twin-turbo V6 coupled to a 10-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors. Off-road situations won’t pose a problem to the F-150 Police Responder, chiefly because the pickup is based on the FX4 and prides itself on a high-strength steel frame. Exclusively available as a SuperCrew with a 145-inch wheelbase, the pursuit-rated workhorse prides itself on best-in-class front and rear shoulder and hip room, as well as rear legroom.

Also on the menu is a police-calibrated brake system with upgraded calipers and pad friction material, joined by an upgraded front stabilizer bar. 18-inch alloy wheels with all-terrain tires come as standard, as does anti-slab plates for the front seats. Being a police vehicle, the Police Responder benefits from heavy-duty vinyl flooring for effortless cleanup.

To support all the additional onboard electrical and electronic devices, a high-output 240-amp alternator is also standard. Underbody skid plates and a standard class IV hitch are further highlights, with the F-150 Police Responder being capable of towing a best-in-class 7,000 pounds.

“Ford’s 2018 F-150 Police Responder is the perfect all-terrain law enforcement vehicle,” commented Stephen Tyler, the Ford Motor Company’s police brand marketing manager. “Aside from its industry-first on-road pursuit capability, this purpose-built pickup can comfortably seat five, while providing capability in off-road patrol situations for officers in rural environments patrolled by sheriff’s departments, border patrol operations and the Department of Natural Resources,” Tyler concluded.

2018 Ford F-150 Police Responder police Ford F-150 Police Responder pickup truck 2018 Ford F-150 EcoBoost Ford
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1