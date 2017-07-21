autoevolution

Report: 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor Getting New Rear Suspension and Tailgate

21 Jul 2017, 9:56 UTC ·
by
We all know how the mid-cycle refresh for the F-150 looks and the engines available for the light-duty pickup. But in the case of the dune-bullying Raptor, Ford is mum on 2018 MY updates.
If we are to believe the wildest of rumors, then expect the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 to be replaced by an all-new V8. Displacing 7.0 liters and naturally aspirated by character, the 7X isn’t likely to find its way under the hood of the redesigned F-150 Raptor. Sorry folks, but something like that ain’t happening.

A more likely possibility is an improvement of the high-output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. Or the same horsepower and torque figures as ever before. Such an F-150 Raptor was recently spied by Australia’s Motoring, and the sound of six force-fed cylinders is impossible to mistake for a free-breathing V8 tower-of-power. The spy photos in question depict a left-hand drive example of the off-road pickup with the same face as the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, albeit the tailgate features a noticeably cleaner, less macho design.

The biggest update, however, hides under the bed of the redesigned F-150 Raptor. As per Motoring, the newcomer “will gain a new five-link, coil-spring rear suspension and four-wheel disc brakes.” Game on! That’s an interesting development from the current model, which features a leaf-spring setup.

Remember when the Mustang was a solid-axle affair? It’s refreshing the Ford Motor Company has concluded that modern suspension technology is not a matter of pretentiousness, but a necessity, especially if we’re talking high-performance vehicles such as the Mustang and Raptor. Having made my point, it’s anybody’s guess when the overhauled dune bully known as the F-150 Raptor will be officially revealed by the Dearborn-based manufacturer.

A quick look through the order guide for the 2018 F-150 lineup doesn’t help either, for Ford has cautiously let out any details whatsoever about the Raptor’s rear suspension system. Fret not, though, because the 2018 F-150 Raptor will surely arrive in dealer showrooms by the end of the year.

