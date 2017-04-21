autoevolution

Ken Block Abuses The F-150 Raptor’s Tires In Massive Burnout

 
21 Apr 2017, 7:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ken Block is no stranger to the Ford Motor Company. After all, his 9-to-5 job is to race a rallycross-prepped Focus RS RX. But his relationship with Ford goes even further, having helped the automaker show off the capability of the brutish F-150 Raptor.
Developed with the sole purpose of being the best off-road pickup in the light-duty segment, the F-150 Raptor was demonstrated by the professional rally driver a couple of times now. To the point, once in the inhospitality of winter, and a second time at the Dumont Dunes right outside Death Valley.

On this occasion, however, Mr. Hoonigan put his very own workhorse to the test. Right in front of The Hoonigans’ Donut Garage, Ken came to the conclusion that Toyo’s chunky off-road tires are perfect for a smoke show.

The only problem with pulling a monster burnout in a vehicle as heavy as the F-150 Raptor is, the tread will wear out in no time. Ken’s kids show the extent of the wear after collecting the rubber that tore off during the burnout.

Bearing in mind a set of two Open Country A/T IIs costs something like 600 bucks sans shipping, it’s also pretty damn expensive to light the rears up in a thick cloud of smoke. Still, kudos to Block for proving that the 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor is capable of doing exactly that... and for entertaining us.

On a tangent, Ford has yet to say anything about the 2018 model year Raptor. As per the wildest of rumors, the 2019 model year will see the Raptor pack V8 muscle in the form of a purported 7.0-liter engine referred to as 7X. A free-breathing Vee-Eight would be a very interesting choice for the off-road pickup, but chances are Ford doesn't plan to veer off the EcoBoost course.



 

Tire slaying evidence of my “family burnout” at the @TheHoonigans Donut Garage when I was there a few weeks ago. Hit the link in my profile to see the video! Turns out, even @ToyoTires’ off-road tires work great for a smoke show. #justaintcare #familyhoonage #hooneverything #FordRaptor #DonutGarage

A post shared by Ken Block (@kblock43) on Apr 20, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

 

Mountain life: my Ford Raptor, the Bentley husky, and his and hers @iamspecialized bikes. #afewofmyfavoritethings #mountaintownlife #outdoorgymwithwife #BentleyChickenFingersBlock #ParkCity #FordRaptor

A post shared by Ken Block (@kblock43) on Apr 18, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor burnout Ford F-150 Raptor V6 Ford pickup truck
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75