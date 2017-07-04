F-22 Raptor-inspired Ford F-150 Raptor Heading To Auction

For a number of years now, the Ford Motor Company has been creating one-off Mustangs for the Gathering of Eagles fundraising event of the Experimental Aircraft Association. This year, however, will see the Blue Oval steer away from the predictable with a “supercharged” F-150 Raptor.

7 photos



The “supercharged” in the off-road truck’s description boils down to a Whipple intercooler, a piece of go-faster kit that sees output hike to 545 horsepower. That would be 95 ponies more than what the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 produces as standard thanks to its twin-turbocharged setup.Not only is the F-150 Raptor in question more thrilling than the regular model as far as performance is concerned, but it’s not half bad either in the looks department. The unmistakable Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor served as the primary inspiration to the design team, though you won’t find beadlock-capable wheels on a fifth-generation stealth tactical fighter jet.A unique graphics package, upgraded brakes with red-painted calipers, carbon fiber body parts, and a roof-mounted LED bar set this thing apart from its peers. The truck’s cabin benefits from a few modifications as well, most notably a purpose-built audio system for the audiophile in you.“This F-150 Raptor is a new look at Ford’s tradition of building unique vehicles in support of EAA’s youth aviation programs,” said Melvin Betancourt, the design manager at FoMoCo. “We know this truck will create an unmatched buzz around this year’s Gathering of Eagles auction.”The F-22 Raptor-inspired F-150 Raptor follows in the footsteps of the 2016 Shelby GT350 “Ole Yeller” Mustang , which managed to raise $295,000 at auction. Could the dune-bashing truck end up raising more?Considering that the Ford Motor Company has a hard time satisfying demand for the most extreme F-Series currently in production, that may be the case after all. What’s more, bear in mind that proceeds from this full-sized brawler will benefit the EAA Young Eagles, a program designed to introduce youths from ages 8 through 17 to everything with and about aviation.