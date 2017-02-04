autoevolution

New Ford F-150 Raptor vs. Old Ford F-150 Raptor Drag Race Is Pretty Predictable

 
Pickups are at the heart of America’s mobility. No other country in this big, broad world we call Earth buys more workhorses than the U.S. And yes, some trucks are more equal than other.
I’m talking about lifestyle-oriented models such as the F-150 Raptor. And while on this subject, it should be mentioned that the old Raptor is a very different animal from the all-new model.

Inspired by trophy trucks, the F-150 SVT Raptor was introduced for the 2010 model year. Other than its off-road goodies and unique styling cues to set it apart from the road-going SVT Lighting, the SVT Raptor has one trick up its sleeves its successor can only dream of: a good old naturally aspirated V8.

The 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, meanwhile, lost the SVT from its name. It also comes with two fewer cylinders, but the addition of forced induction is the Blue Oval’s way to make up for that. While the sound may not be to everyone’s taste, the 6.17-second 0 to 60 mph run achieved by The Fast Lane Truck is a truly stupendous figure for a machine intended for off-road use.

The Fast Lane Truck pitted the 2017 F-150 Raptor against the old one, and the result speaks for itself. Predictably, the SVT Raptor doesn’t stand a chance in a drag race, but boy does that 6.2-liter Boss V8 sound like a million bucks. The 3.5-liter TT V6 EcoBoost, however, sounds like a home appliance.

There are, of course, a couple of details that turn this drag race in the F-150 Raptor's favor. First things first, the new kid on the block is a SuperCab, whereas the old V8-powered bruiser is a SuperCrew. Then there's the weight-saving aluminum construction of the 2017 model. Then there’s forced induction, which we all know that it equates to more torque and better off-the-line acceleration. The transmission is another area where the SVT Raptor doesn’t hold a candle to its successor: six versus ten ratios.

But beyond the factual differences between the two dune-bashing pickups, personal taste is something nobody other than the person in question can account for. And as I consider myself a fan of displacement in the detriment of turbocharging, I admit I like the old SVT Raptor more.

