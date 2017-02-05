autoevolution

SEAT Ibiza ST and SC Renderings Are Joined by Cabriolet Surprise

 
It'll be interesting to see if SEAT really sticks to its guns and stops making the wagon and coupe versions of the Ibiza. That's what they promised, but leaving the market to the Ford or Renault is so unlike the ambitious Volkswagen Group.
The previous generation Ibiza ST wasn't very popular, but it wasn't a great car, to begin with. The trunk wasn't as spacious as the Fabia Combi and there wasn't much in the way of dynamism.

SEAT has never made an awesome interior, and the 2017 Ibiza is no exception, but it is a lot better than before. The regular 5-door model they've got has an impressive trunk capacity on paper, but the overall shape is not ideal for carrying longer items. So I think an estate can make sense.

There are many countries where the ST accounts for about a third of Leon sales. But making an Ibiza ST might not be a great as it sounds. You see, the Leon wagon is already cheap enough at €16,640. Any cheaper and the company might not have any room for making money.

Likewise, the Ibiza SC would only add development costs without benefitting SEAT. Still, we're quite partial to both the Ibiza ST and SC renderings that X-Tomi has made. They feel so natural, almost real, and that's because the body styles were only discontinued a few months ago.

I have to say that with those all-LED headlights and trademark creases down the side, it's almost impossible to tell these digital creations apart from their real-life Leon counterparts.

So what about the Ibiza Cabriolet? Well, that's a pleasant surprise. We want to remind you guys that SEAT has toyed with the idea in the past. There was the Ibiza Cupster Concept from 2014, which was built by apprentices, plus the Leon II based Tango Concept from way back in 2001.

Sadly, the only company that can make a solid business case for a small convertible based on a 3-door hatchback is MINI. And that's because they can charge you anything they want for racing stripes and extra cupholders.

It's a shame, because the Ibiza Cabrio looks like it could be fun on a winding backroad or chilling by the beach in Spain.
