The Ford Super Duty Raptor Conversion We All Want Might Actually Become a Thing

20 Jul 2017, 9:38 UTC ·
by
Remember the F250R MegaRaptor based on the F-250 Super Duty? For people who like the idea of an off-road pickup with plenty of payload and towing capacity, it appears that the Ford Motor Company is thinking about replicating the formula with a Raptor-inspired take on its three-quarter ton workhorse.
Our friends at FCA Authority cite sources close to the matter, arguing that Ram Power Wagon enthusiasts “may have a new rival on the trails soon.” Stone cold, hard evidence on the possibility of turning the F-250 Super Duty into an off-road truck isn’t available, so don’t get excited just yet.

If the Ford Motor Company were to play ball and prove FCA Authority right, then what could we expect from a three-quarter ton, Raptor-like heavy-duty pickup? An incredibly strong frame would be the ideal starting point, followed by Baja-style suspension and a fairly potent powerplant.

Considering that the Ram 2500 Power Wagon is exclusively available with a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter HEMI V8 with 410 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque, it’s not hard to imagine what sort of engine the F-250 Raptor would hide underhood. Even the entry-level 6.2-liter flex-fuel V8 is torquier than Fiat Chrysler’s HEMI engine, whereas the ever-popular 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 turbo diesel offers a best-in-class 925 pound-feet.

There’s even the possibility for the F-Series Super Duty to gain a 7.0-liter V8 in the near future, an engine codenamed 7X that will be manufactured at the Ford Motor Company’s Windsor Operations. For a pickup of this size, weight, and this level of capability, this sort of plant certainly fits the bill.

When all is said and done, however, have you seen any spy photos of a camouflaged F-Series Super Duty lately? I haven’t either, which is why rumors should always be taken with a grain spoonful of salt. I’d be happy to see Ford go forward with such an exciting pickup truck, though.

Editor's note:

F250R MegaRaptor pictured.
