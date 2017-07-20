Ugly Halo Protection System Becomes Mandatory In Formula 1 From 2018

More on this:

1 Old Lady Takes Up The Challenge To Drive A Renault Formula 1 Car

2 Yellow F1-Inspired Teapot With Carbon Handle Is Renault's New Product

3 Ron Dennis Steps Down From McLaren By Selling All Of His Shareholdings

4 Robert Kubica Gets Back In An F1 Car, Drives 115 Laps Like A Boss

5 Mercedes-AMG Reveals Project One's Ridiculous Powertrain