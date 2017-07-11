Yellow F1-Inspired Teapot With Carbon Handle Is Renault's New Product

When Mercedes or Ferrari celebrate racing heritage, they launch a really expensive road car. But Renault decided against re-branding another Clio or Megane and instead made the fastest-looking teapot you've ever seen.It's something most people don't even use anymore. But that's perfect if you want to take people back to the 70s's. And the video featuring Renault's first F1 driver also gets the point across.We like household goods from automakers, except if they're overpriced Porsche appliances. Renault's teapot looks fast even while standing still. It's got a very streamlined design covered in a golden yellow finish with a black bottom. Crips lines flow across to the minimalist handle at the back, which is made from carbon fiber. And at the top, there's a hook resembling the top of a race car.The spout king of looks like one of those more recent noses that stick up. And it's not a coincidence. Ken Tyrrell, the team boss, saw the RS01 and yelled out the nickname “Yellow Teapot” as a joke. The expression was adopted by the membres of his team, and the car was after that dubbed The Yellow Teapot. The 2017 RS17 race car kind of looks the same thanks to its livery.If you want to buy the Renault Yellow Teapot, know that it will go on sale this September from €129 with only 40 examples to be made. They will only be available through the Atelier Renault on the Champs-Elysées or through the online store.On 16 July 1977, Renault competed in its first Formula 1 Grand Prix. It took another two years for the team to win its first race, at the 1979 French GP.