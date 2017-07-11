autoevolution

Yellow F1-Inspired Teapot With Carbon Handle Is Renault's New Product

11 Jul 2017, 18:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
"I'm a racing teapot fast and stout. Here is my carbon handle, here is my ram air intake!" Yeah, it doesn't make for a good song, but at least it's true since Renault has revealed a yellow teapot celebrating four decades in Formula One.
5 photos
Renault Yellow TeapotRenault Yellow TeapotRenault Yellow TeapotRenault Yellow Teapot
When Mercedes or Ferrari celebrate racing heritage, they launch a really expensive road car. But Renault decided against re-branding another Clio or Megane and instead made the fastest-looking teapot you've ever seen.

It's something most people don't even use anymore. But that's perfect if you want to take people back to the 70s's. And the video featuring Renault's first F1 driver also gets the point across.

We like household goods from automakers, except if they're overpriced Porsche appliances. Renault's teapot looks fast even while standing still. It's got a very streamlined design covered in a golden yellow finish with a black bottom. Crips lines flow across to the minimalist handle at the back, which is made from carbon fiber. And at the top, there's a hook resembling the top of a race car.

The spout king of looks like one of those more recent noses that stick up. And it's not a coincidence. Ken Tyrrell, the team boss, saw the RS01 and yelled out the nickname “Yellow Teapot” as a joke. The expression was adopted by the membres of his team, and the car was after that dubbed The Yellow Teapot. The 2017 RS17 race car kind of looks the same thanks to its livery.

If you want to buy the Renault Yellow Teapot, know that it will go on sale this September from €129 with only 40 examples to be made. They will only be available through the Atelier Renault on the Champs-Elysées or through the online store.

On 16 July 1977, Renault competed in its first Formula 1 Grand Prix. It took another two years for the team to win its first race, at the 1979 French GP.

F1 Renault teapot Formula 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business