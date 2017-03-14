Lewis Hamilton Will Be a Voice In Cars 3

Three-time Formula 1
Champion Lewis Hamilton
has been confirmed for another role in the Cars film
.
This time, Hamilton will not play his previous character, which was in Cars 2, but he will have a different role. According to WTF1
, he will become the voice of “Hamilton,” which is a voice command assistant. The latter will be employed by Cruz Ramirez to help get Lightning McQueen back on track.
Lewis’ previous role in the Cars franchise involved playing an animated version of himself, which was turned into a car that was linked to his real-life career.
The new position could mean that Hamilton will be closer to the production of the Cars 3 movie, which could have an extended appearance of the British racer.
Hamilton
is not in his first appearance in an animated film, and he has also voiced a figure in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. The driver, currently hired by Mercedes’ F1 team, has previously made attempts to launch an album. He tried to put together a song with multiple artists, but did not succeed in developing a hit single.
Cars 3
will reach cinemas in the USA on June 16, 2016. British audiences will view it starting July 14, 2017. The franchise also employs the voices of actors like Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Kerry Washington, and countless more.
Disney and Pixar are responsible for the Cars franchise, and the animation series is one of the few that portray automobiles
. Hopefully, the interactions in this movie will create a new generation of petrolheads.
Evidently, children could become car enthusiasts just because, but this series of animated films might trigger that passion at an early age for some who might not have been attracted to automobiles in the first place.
Who knows, this may even create new fans for Lewis Hamilton, a driver who already has a broad fanbase in Formula 1
.