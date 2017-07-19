2017 Ford GT Can't Run Away from Camaro ZL1 in This Amateur Track Battle

It's enough to take a peek at the 2017 Ford GT and the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 to figure out which one is quicker on the track. Nevertheless, the first real-world confrontation between the two brings a different kind of result.

6 photos



Sure, both machines pack around 650 ponies, but one of them can be labeled as a Le Mans winner with license plates, while the other belongs to the muscle car genre. So you'd expect the $400,000 Ford to butcher the $60,000+ Chevy on a circuit.



We can't keep pretending that the Camaro ZL1 is just a muscle car, though. For one thing, the genre has changed altogether, with these machines now packing sportscar levels of bend appetite.



And the sixth-gen ZL1 is the mightiest one out there when it comes to tackling the twisties - we'll remind you that, when fitted with the 1LE package, which takes the prices to $70,000, the uber-Camaro managed to get round the Ring in a staggering



Of course, the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel can't be ignored and this is what makes the difference here. And if you're not convinced, you should pay special attention to what happens towards the end of the footage.



According to the description of the video, which comes from the guy hooning the Chevy, both drivers were at their first track experience: "Turning some laps with a



And yes, we're expecting the Ford GT owners to fight back with a piece of footage demonstrating the full abilities of the monster.



The Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course has recently seen the two slabs of America sharing a few laps and, as documented in the footage captured from inside the muscle car, the supercar had a rough time trying to get away.Sure, both machines pack around 650 ponies, but one of them can be labeled as a Le Mans winner with license plates, while the other belongs to the muscle car genre. So you'd expect the $400,000 Ford to butcher the $60,000+ Chevy on a circuit.We can't keep pretending that the Camaro ZL1 is just a muscle car, though. For one thing, the genre has changed altogether, with these machines now packing sportscar levels of bend appetite.And the sixth-gen ZL1 is the mightiest one out there when it comes to tackling the twisties - we'll remind you that, when fitted with the 1LE package, which takes the prices to $70,000, the uber-Camaro managed to get round the Ring in a staggering 7:16 Of course, the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel can't be ignored and this is what makes the difference here. And if you're not convinced, you should pay special attention to what happens towards the end of the footage.According to the description of the video, which comes from the guy hooning the Chevy, both drivers were at their first track experience: "Turning some laps with a 2017 Ford GT . First session and first time on track for me in the ZL1 and the driver in the Ford GT,"And yes, we're expecting the Ford GT owners to fight back with a piece of footage demonstrating the full abilities of the monster.