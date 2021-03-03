5 The Record No One Wanted Has Been Set: A New High for Blood Alcohol Content

4 NYPD’s Digidog Comes Out for Some Good Ol’-Fashioned Police Work

3 Cops Come Down Hard on Hangry Driver Doing Burnouts at the Drive-Thru

More on this:

One-Owner 1995 Chevy Camaro Puts on the Special Service Package, Never Served

Being part of what is generally described as public service, police departments are not exactly swimming in money. Yet this doesn't mean America's police officers are patrolling the streets in rust buckets. 7 photos



Generally speaking, American police cars are made in three large variations. There are the Police Pursuit Vehicles, the most common of them all (all-rounders particularly good at high-speed response),



The Camaro you see here, born in 1995, is one of those special muscle cars wearing the Special Service Package. Although designed as such from the factory, it never ended up in a police department's parking lot but was used as a promotional vehicle for an emergency responder training school.



The car had just one owner during its life, the said school, and amassed close to 48,000 miles (77,000 km) of use since it entered service. It rocks a 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and a 3.23:1 limited-slip differential, it comes with the required roof-mounted light bar as well as a Bose sound system. There are no police markings anywhere, of course, as they might get people in trouble.



The 1995 Chevrolet Camaro in police overalls is being sold with no reserve during the There are cases, an increasing number of them, when police cars are real street monsters. If you happen to live in places like California, for instance, then you might have seen the state's Highway Patrol people going about their business behind the wheels of muscle cars from Ford, GM, or FCA.Generally speaking, American police cars are made in three large variations. There are the Police Pursuit Vehicles, the most common of them all (all-rounders particularly good at high-speed response), Special Service Vehicles , designed to be a bit more specialized than patrol cars (and a term generally used by Dodge and Ford), and the Special Service Package, which generally means Chevrolets in police clothing.The Camaro you see here, born in 1995, is one of those special muscle cars wearing the Special Service Package. Although designed as such from the factory, it never ended up in a police department's parking lot but was used as a promotional vehicle for an emergency responder training school.The car had just one owner during its life, the said school, and amassed close to 48,000 miles (77,000 km) of use since it entered service. It rocks a 5.7-liter V8 engine paired with a 4-speed automatic transmission and a 3.23:1 limited-slip differential, it comes with the required roof-mounted light bar as well as a Bose sound system. There are no police markings anywhere, of course, as they might get people in trouble.The 1995 Chevrolet Camaro in police overalls is being sold with no reserve during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, later this month. No estimate as to how much the vehicle is expected to fetch then was made.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.