Cops Come Down Hard on Hangry Driver Doing Burnouts at the Drive-Thru

Australian police don’t mess around when it comes to burnouts. Whether you’re burning rubber as part of a gender reveal or because you’re hangry you can’t get your soft-serve ice cream, they will be coming down on you hard.
This 38-year-old man’s arrest is proof of that. Earlier this week, at a Hungry Jack’s drive-thru in Adelaide, Australia, the driver of a Nissan SUV wanted soft-serve ice cream but was told he couldn’t have it because the machine was out of order. Most of us would just shrug that as fate’s way of telling us sugary treats are no good for us after all, but not this overly dramatic fellow.
As 7News points out in the video report at the bottom of the page, this man decided to show his dissatisfaction by pretty much acting like a petulant child. Only that, instead of stomping his feet, he started doing standing burnouts right there, in front of the customer window. He then rushed out of the drive-thru, tires still screeching and smoking, leaving a trace of burned rubber behind.
The report notes that he continued this way past three schools until police caught up with him. They pulled him over, but he executed an unexpected U-turn and fled. Police followed him and caught up with him as he pulled into his own driveway, and they arrested him in his bathroom. Unsurprisingly, he refused to be alcohol-tested.
The man was arrested on the charge of misuse of a motor vehicle, failure to obey a direction to stop, hindering police, refusing a breath test, and contravening an alcohol interlocking scheme “after it was discovered his license was subject to mandatory alcohol scheme conditions,” 7News says. His Nissan got impounded for 28 days.
All for a cone of soft-serve ice cream.
In case you need more emphasizing how seriously Australia takes its anti-burnouts stance in general, one bystander tells the media outlet about what she thinks the driver deserves for his stunt. “I’d like to see his car taken away, crushed, and his license taken away.” Wish almost granted.
