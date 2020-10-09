Mercedes-Benz and Micro Mobility Have Created an EV Scooter

2020 Chevrolet Corvette “Police Interceptor” Won't Chase Bad Guys Anytime Soon

Over the years, the United States was treated to police cars of all shapes and sizes. The Dodge Polara with the 375-horsepower engine comes to mind, along with the Foxbody ‘Stang and the ever-popular Crown Victoria. Nowadays, many of the men and women in blue have switched to SUVs because the times are a-changin’. 23 photos



On that note, don’t expect General Motors to ever modify the C8 for law enforcement. As a matter of fact, GM doesn’t have a passenger car for police duty in the lineup. Following the discontinuation of the Impala and Caprice, only the previous-gen Tahoe body-on-frame sport utility vehicle soldiers on in PPV specification. There are, however, a few exceptions that need mentioning. One of them is a C5 Z06 seized by the Greenville Police Department as part of a drug investigation, and the New Braunfels Police Department is now chasing baddies in a C6 Z06 awarded as part of an asset distribution by the Drug Enforcement Administration.Given these precedents, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the C8 reports for duty in a few years’ time. Pixel wizard Aksyonov Nikita took it one step further by imagining the mid-engine sports car with police interceptor-style modifications such as heavy-duty suspension and brakes, along with the customary steel wheels.Painted black and beautified on the sides by white decals, the speculative rendering appears to be the complete package thanks to the A-pillar LED spotlight, the roof-mounted light bar, and four more lights shared between the front and rear bumpers. Based on the design of the rear wing, we’re also looking at the C8 Z51.The high-performance package is essential to unlocking the Stingray’s potential in the twisties, starting with the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer-only tires. The $5,000 option further includes magnetorheological adaptive dampers with three damping modes for dry weather, aerodynamic aids such as the front splitter, increased cooling capacity, larger brake rotors, and a shorter final-drive ratio.Increased to $5,995 for the 2021 model year, the Z51 performance package also includes a dual-mode sports exhaust that helps the small-block V8 engine breathe out better. As opposed to 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque, the go-faster ‘Vette develops 495 horsepower and 470 pound-feet at the crankshaft.On that note, don’t expect General Motors to ever modify the C8 for law enforcement. As a matter of fact, GM doesn’t have a passenger car for police duty in the lineup. Following the discontinuation of the Impala and Caprice, only the previous-gen Tahoe body-on-frame sport utility vehicle soldiers on in PPV specification.