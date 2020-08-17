This 1967 Dodge Barn Find Still Has the “Old Car” New Smell

Dodge Polara was more or less a short-lived nameplate since it was manufactured for just 13 years, but during this whole time, it received no less than fourth different generations, all of which brought important changes in terms of styling and equipment.
The ’67 Polara that someone is now selling on Craigslist is part of the third generation, which was built on Chrysler’s C platform and was offered as a 4-door sedan and 2-door coupe, convertible, and station wagon.
This model right here is the four-door sedan, and it is powered by a 383ci (6.3-liter) V8 engine, which itself was a short-lived option too, being offered for only three years between 1965 and 1968.
Paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, the engine is said to run just fine, with the owner claiming everything is in amazing condition. Judging from the photos that were included in the Craigslist listing, the Polara does look good, and as it turns out, the paint is all original, with no repaint made during this whole time.
In case you’re wondering how come there’s no sign of rust or scratch on a car that’s 53 years old, it’s because the Polara has been parked inside its entire life, so the paint was not exposed to rain or snow.
The interior is “perfect,” according to the seller, who adds that it even has the “old car new smell,” which could be something rather debatable given the odometer indicates 31,250 miles (50,292 km).
As for the upgrades that the car received, not much has been changed, as the only new things on it are the wheels, the tires, and the tinted windows. So overall, the Polara is pretty much unchanged from the moment it left the Dodge Main Factory in Hamtramck, Michigan.
As far as the price is concerned, the car is listed on Craigslist at $14,500. It can be seen live in Thermopolis, Wyoming.
