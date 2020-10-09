This One-Off 1980 Yamaha XS650 Special Honors A 1970s Racing Legend

3 BMW Surprisingly Turned the New M8 Gran Coupe Into a Safety Car for MotoGP

The new bodywork is absolutely spectacular, but just wait ‘til you see the performance upgrades! 9 photos



To be precise, Hoshi’s phenomenal undertaking is based on a 1980 Yamaha XS650 Special. This bad boy is brought to life by an ominous air-cooled SOHC parallel-twin powerplant, with a healthy displacement of 653cc. The engine has a compression ratio of 8.5:1 and two Mikuni BS34SU carburetors.



It is capable of producing up to 53 hp at 7,200 rpm and 40 pound-feet (54 Nm) of brutal twisting force at 5,500 rpm. A five-speed transmission carries this power over to XS650’s rear hoop via a chain final drive.



Now, back to Yutaka Hoshi’s splendid one-off exploit; the project’s mastermind went about brewing a unique blend that incorporates the iconic design elements found on Kenny Roberts’ ferocious XS650 and TZ750 racing rigs. The end result is a gorgeous, yet ruthless track-only monstrosity that’ll leave any motorcycle enthusiast speechless.



First, the parallel-twin mill was honored with a comprehensive rebuild. It breathes a little more freely, thanks to a pair of top-grade Keihin CR carbs and a fresh two-into-two exhaust system. Furthermore, a high-performance camshaft was installed and the four-stroke leviathan’s displacement was increased to 750cc.



In the bodywork department, you will find the top half of a TZ750 front fairing replica, accompanied by a custom fiberglass tail section on the opposite end and a hand-crafted aluminum fuel tank in between. Quite frankly, these new items do a sweet job at making Hoshi’s XS650 look the part!



To ensure an exemplary behavior on the racetrack, the Japanese moto wizard treated the bike’s suspension to a complete makeover using a selection of top-shelf modules from Ohlins’ catalogue, such as a modern spring kit up front and STX 36 twin shock absorbers at the rear. The stock wheels were discarded to make room for Excel units, enveloped in track-ready Dunlop TT 900 GP tires.



