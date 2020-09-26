Red Mist C8 Corvette Looks Gorgeous, New Paint Color Replaces Long Beach Red

For the 2021 model year, the mid-engine Corvette has two new exterior colors to offer. Silver Flare Metallic will replace Blade Silver Metallic, and Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat serves as the successor to Long Beach Red Metallic.
“Why did Chevrolet do this? Zeus Bronze and Accelerate Yellow are the least popular colors in the palette for the 2020 model year!” You are right, dearest reader, but paint options for a new car take a lot of thought and preparation before they hit production. In other words, the picture may be too big for us to grasp.
The National Corvette Museum had the opportunity to photograph a Red Mist ‘Vette outside in natural light, and at first glance, I consider myself in love with this specification. Especially with black garnish and black wheels, this finish helps the sculptured lines of the Stingray stand out without being overbearing.
Introduced by the C7 for the 2016 model year, Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat can trace its roots back to the 1990s and 2000s when Magnetic Red and Crystal Red Metallic were offered. Chevrolet has also doubled down on stinger stripes and dual racing stripes, and newities also concern the hardware.
You see, customers no longer have to opt for the Z51 package in order to get performance suspension. RPO code FE2 is now available as a standalone option at $995 regardless of trim level, and as a result of this change, the Z51 is $995 more expensive than before at $5,995 for the 2021 model year. The Front Lift is also more expensive at $1,995 while Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat retails at $995.
As far as the LT2 is concerned, the output stays put at 490 and 495 horsepower along with 465 and 470 pound-feet of torque. The performance exhaust makes the difference, allowing the small-block V8 to breathe out a little bit better.
On a related note, the LT2 is involved in a TSB that concerns the valve springs. If your Stingray has been built between June 1st and September 15th, make sure you schedule a visit to the dealer to replace all of the engine’s valve springs.
