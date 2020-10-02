C8 Corvette Grand Sport Hybrid Sports Car May Actually Be Called E-Ray

General Motors is very secretive about future C8 versions. What we do know is that the Z06 will switch from a supercharged small-block V8 to a flat-plane crankshaft and natural aspiration, but going forward, the picture gets a little vague.
Be that as it may, have you seen page 244 of the owner’s manual for the Stingray? “Lithium-ion battery module” and “power sounder module with pedestrian-friendly alert function” are listed there, meaning that hybridization is inevitable.
So far, hearsay suggests two hybrid powertrains in the guise of the Grand Sport and Zora. Up to this point, the range-topping model was also called E-Ray based on a trademark application with the USPTO but Muscle Cars & Trucks begs to differ. According to the cited publication, the Grand Sport is actually the E-Ray.
“The front runner name for the widebody Corvette that will follow the Z06 for the 2023 model year” is expected with the 6.2-liter LT2 engine of the Stingray and “all-wheel drive” as a result of “electric motors in place of the current frunk.” When you think about it, E-Ray does sound better given the Stingray’s small-block V8.
MC&T believes that the spine of the car is where Ultium battery cells will be housed, powering the electric motors up front to enhance acceleration or to save fuel, depending on the driving scenario. Approximately 600 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque (678 Nm) are the guesstimated figures for this variant, making it more potent than the mid-engine Stingray as well as the front-engined GS.
As per unnamed sources, Muscle Cars & Trucks understands that “there are currently no Grand Sport test mules in development, but there are some E-Rays.” The truth of the matter is, General Motors is in control of the nomenclature and all we can do for the time being is speculate while waiting patiently for more info.
On a related note, have you heard about the Easter Eggs uncovered by Kerbeck Corvette? Etched into the windshield of the Stingray are two new graphics, one featuring Team Corvette and the other Zora Arkus-Duntov. You know, the guy who wanted to make the fourth generation of the Corvette a mid-engined design.
