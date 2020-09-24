C8 Corvette Valve Springs Problem Acknowledged By GM, Other V8 Models Affected

Bimotal Is Set to Hijack the E-bike World With Their Elevate Conversion Kit

If you know someone who has recently taken delivery of a small-block V8 car, truck, or utility vehicle, you may want to tell him or her to ring the dealership as soon as possible and schedule an inspection as a precaution. Published by C8 enthusiast Ed Levernier on Facebook, TSB PIP5752A reveals that the cause of misfire, strange noise, and engine light is a “possible broken valve spring." Even if no cylinder leakage is observed by the service technician, “it will be necessary to replace all valve springs on both banks.”There is, however, a time frame that should be highlighted. Cars built from June 1st to September 15th, to be more precise, and the mid-engine ‘Vette is joined by a few more V8 models with eight-cylinder powerplants. General Motors lists the L87, L82, L84, L8T, LT1, and LT4 in the said document.The service bulletin ends on a rather interesting note. “All valve springs will be requested back for further analysis and inspection” by GM, which goes to show that the biggest of the Big Three might be suspecting a design issue.As a brief refresher, the LT1 and LT4 are currently found in the Chevrolet Camaro. The LT2 is a Corvette-exclusive engine, the L82 and L87 are full-size truck andpowerplants just as the 5.3-liter L84, and L8T is the RPO code for the 6.6-liter found in the Silverado HD, Sierra HD, Express, and Savana.On the Corvette Forum , user “btlgrd” reports that his friend has a C8 with about 52 miles that “started misfiring last night and shut down.” The dealer has identified "misfire codes,” potentially caused by broken valve springs.If you know someone who has recently taken delivery of a small-block V8 car, truck, or utility vehicle, you may want to tell him or her to ring the dealership as soon as possible and schedule an inspection as a precaution.

