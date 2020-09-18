3 Chevrolet Camaro Sedan Would Cannibalize Sales From the Cadillac CT5

2 Supercharged 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Shows Off Custom Makeover Inside and Out

More on this:

2021 Corvette Visualizer Is Officially Live

The second model year of the C8 is right around the corner, and Chevrolet is hyping up the newcomer with the help of an online visualizer that’s frustrating to use. Frustrating because it’s impossible to configure a car to the very end without receiving the “something went wrong on our end” error message. 14 photos



Even though it’s a different affair from the configurator, Chevy aims to give 2021 Corvette customers a sneak peek of their builds this way. In terms of changes over the



FE2 is General Motors talk for Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and this time around, the Stingray can be optioned with it without having to spend big money on the Z51 Performance Package. Previously removed options have returned for 2021, namely the high-wing spoiler and Ground Effects pack.



Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and Silver Flare Metallic will replace Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat and Blade Silver Metallic, and the racing stripes mentioned earlier are available in Blue, Orange, Red, and Yellow in addition to Carbon Flash Metallic, Sterling Silver, and Midnight Gray. The stinger stripes can be had in Carbon Flash with Edge Red, Edge Yellow, or Midnight Silver.



No fewer than 14 interior color options are available on the 3LT trim level, and the list continues with four colors for the brake calipers as well as six wheel designs. As for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Golden Bowtie didn’t make any changes to the LT2 small-block V8 or the eight-speed Tremec tranny.



Without the sports exhaust or This infuriating condition may have something to do with traffic, but knowing General Motors, the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit may have rushed to bring the visualizer tool online without testing it as thoroughly as possible.Even though it’s a different affair from the configurator, Chevy aims to give 2021 Corvette customers a sneak peek of their builds this way. In terms of changes over the 2020 Corvette , the most notable are two exterior colors, full-length dual racing stripes, stinger stripes, and the FE2 suspension.FE2 is General Motors talk for Magnetic Selective Ride Control, and this time around, the Stingray can be optioned with it without having to spend big money on the Z51 Performance Package. Previously removed options have returned for 2021, namely the high-wing spoiler and Ground Effects pack.Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat and Silver Flare Metallic will replace Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat and Blade Silver Metallic, and the racing stripes mentioned earlier are available in Blue, Orange, Red, and Yellow in addition to Carbon Flash Metallic, Sterling Silver, and Midnight Gray. The stinger stripes can be had in Carbon Flash with Edge Red, Edge Yellow, or Midnight Silver.No fewer than 14 interior color options are available on the 3LT trim level, and the list continues with four colors for the brake calipers as well as six wheel designs. As for the suck-squeeze-bang-blow, the Golden Bowtie didn’t make any changes to the LT2 small-block V8 or the eight-speed Tremec tranny.Without the sports exhaust or Z51 Performance Package , the Stingray soldiers on with 490 horsepower and 465 pound-feet of torque. Either of those two levels up the ratings to 495 ponies and 470 torques, enough for the coupe to accelerate to 60 miles per hour in merely 2.9 seconds.