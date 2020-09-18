Here’s How You Should Install Hennessey's C8 Corvette Cat-Back Exhaust

The Say 42 Yacht Is Your Own, Low-Emission Supercar on Water

Because of the Global B electrical architecture, the eighth generation of the Corvette is a tough cookie to crack. Tampering with the ECU is pretty much impossible at the present moment, limiting the tuning potential of the LT2 engine. 9 photos



The aftermarket has many to choose from, but Hennessey promises 21 additional horsepower and 19 more pound-feet of torque while deleting 10 pounds of weight. The cat-back exhaust comes with legal in all U.S. states, comes with a certificate of authenticity and a serial number, and a lifetime warranty to the original purchaser.



Tested to 205.1 miles per hour in a Stingray with the Z51 Performance Package, the exhaust upgrade is limited to 1,000 units for 2020 and 2021 at $3,495 per unit. Only the first 100 orders feature a promo price of $2,995 according to the Texan tuner.



Alex from Hennessey Performance Engineering is much obliged to talk you through the installation process, a bolt-on affair that requires a few basic tools, patience, and some muscle. Shipped in a branded white cardboard box, the exhaust upgrade includes four brackets and some hardware to make the installation easier.



DIY enthusiasts need a pick, a panel tool, a 10-millimeter wrench, sockets ranging from 7 to 18 millimeters, and T15 as well as T25 Torx sockets. The first step to replacing the exhaust boils down to removing the trunk liner and rear access panel.



The second step is to remove the rear wheels and underbody shields, after which you’ll have to pull back the rear-wheel liners. Next up, and remove the bolts and screws that secure the bumper, unplug 3 connections, and the bumper comes off.



As far as the bone-stock exhaust system is concerned, two nuts on the left side and three on the right need to be removed before unplugging the exhaust motors and taking off the hangers. For



On that note, fast-forward to 6:15 to hear the new exhaust doing its thing.



