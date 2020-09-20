Flywheels Breathes New Life Into This Weary Yamaha XS750

C8 Corvette Stingray Records 10.82 Seconds on the Quarter-Mile Run

Jim Duffy has uploaded a video of his Corvette – a 3LT without the Z51 Performance Package – to show that a few mods can make the difference on the quarter-mile run. The mid-engine sports car features stickier rubber, a ported throttle body and intake manifold, “slight port work on the heads” of the LT2 small-block V8, and American Racing stainless-steel headers.The headers alone promise 17 more horsepower and 33 pound-feet at peak or 37 horsepower and 37 pound-feet across the mid range, which is pretty impressive for a bold-on mod that retails at $2,000. “[Software] tuning is currently unavailable for this car and there was no weight reduction,” and the engine breathes out “through the factory cats and NPP exhaust system.”As the headline implies, the all-motor Corvette has posted 10.82 seconds over 440 yards, crossing the finish line at 125.95 miles per hour. In other words, you’re looking at the first C8 to run 10.8 seconds naturally aspirated.To whom it may concern, the stickier rubber consists of 17- x 4.5- and 18- x 11-inch tires, M & H at the front and Mickey Thompson out back, all wrapped around F14 monoblock wheels from Forgeline. Jim has also installed a catch can to reduce the amount of oil vapors re-circulated into the intake.“Fall weather is close and my goal is 10.5 seconds all motor,” said Jim on the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook group. “It is a lofty goal, but I think it’s possible.” Given that the official ¼-mile rating from Chevrolet is 11.2 seconds at 121 miles per hour, that is a pretty lofty goal indeed.On a related note, have you heard that the 2021 Corvette is available to configure through an online visualizer? The second model year of the C8 is reportedly entering production on November 16th.