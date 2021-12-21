Fantastic 5.7 Swapped Plymouth Barracuda Makes Us Wish the Brand Had Survived

The Plymouth Barracuda is a car that doesn't get enough love these days. Sure, the adjacent HEMI Cuda is an all-time classic, but we love when someone gives the same TLC to the base car for it all. Feast your eyes on a custom 1969 Barracuda build for sale on Bring a Trailer out of Fort Myers, Florida.
The 5.7 liter Chrysler HEMI engine may not be the top dog as it was in the 2000s. Even so, there's still more than enough life to squeeze out of these old Mopars than most will give it credit for. It's more than enough engine for a restomod project, as long as you have enough quality parts backing it up.
That's where this car doesn't disappoint. The HEMI engine is breathed on with ceramic-coated tubular headers with a Mopar performance wiring harness. The V8's power is fed through an A518 four-speed automatic transmission. Complete with a Bouchillon Performance Engineering flexplate and HGM Electronics Compushift controller.
This sweet car rides on AlterKtion coil-over shocks with a Reiley MotorSports sway bar and USCT frame connectors. Behind the 18 inch wheels sit four-wheel disk brakes with Willwood calipers. It's all brought together with a set of grippy Bridgestone Potenza performance tires.
Unlike lesser restomod projects, the interior of this creation is also top-notch. A fully custom dashboard, stitched leather bucket seats, and the touch screen infotainment and navigation screen give the car almost all of the modern features most drivers can't live without. Overall, it's one hell of a great package. It can be all yours if you can place a bid higher than $46,000 when the sale ends tomorrow.
You could buy a nice BMW for that kind of money, or even a really nice Lexus. But there's just no comparing those kinds of modern cars to restomods like this one. One is BUILT, and the others are BOUGHT. Learn the difference, and put some respect on the name people.
